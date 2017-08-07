Catholic World News

Deadly gunfire at Nigerian Catholic church

August 07, 2017

Gunmen burst into a Catholic church in Nigeria’s Ekwusigo state on Sunday, August 6, killing at least eleven people and wounding many others.

State police initially reported that eight people had been killed and ten others wounded, by eyewitnesses put the figures much higher, saying that as many as 35 had died.

The shootings were reportedly linked to drug trafficking in the area. Neither police nor diocesan officials were prepared to comment on the violence.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!