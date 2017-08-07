Catholic World News

Puerto Rican religious leaders thank Congress for debt-relief legislation

August 07, 2017

Christian leaders in Puerto Rico have sent a message of thanks to the US Congress for approving legislation to restructure the debt of the island’s government.

In their message the Church leaders said that they have pushed for “positive action” to relieve that debt, and welcomed the Congressional action to include Medicare funds for Puerto Rico. Without that step, they said, 900,000 people would have lost access to health care.

The letter was signed by Archbishop Roberto Gonzalez of San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Rev. Heriberto Martinez-Rivera, the secretary-general of the Puerto Rico Bible Society.

References: