Puerto Rican religious leaders thank Congress for debt-relief legislation
August 07, 2017
Christian leaders in Puerto Rico have sent a message of thanks to the US Congress for approving legislation to restructure the debt of the island’s government.
In their message the Church leaders said that they have pushed for “positive action” to relieve that debt, and welcomed the Congressional action to include Medicare funds for Puerto Rico. Without that step, they said, 900,000 people would have lost access to health care.
The letter was signed by Archbishop Roberto Gonzalez of San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Rev. Heriberto Martinez-Rivera, the secretary-general of the Puerto Rico Bible Society.
References:
- “We are grateful to Congress for approving funds for the poorest of the poor” (Fides)
- Puerto Rican religious leaders ask for US help in debt crisis (CWN, 3/23/17)
-
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Aug. 07, 2017 2:46 PM ET USA
There you have it. Our tax dollars at work. When the State is god and the wheels of government are the Church, the widow and orphan have nowhere else to turn but to this law-creating, "rights" creating practical atheist. Why does the Church continue to acquiesce in tacit support of a government that demands more from its citizens than Protestant and other ecclesial communities demand from their members? As Catholics we know that God expects 100% (not merely 10%), but will settle for what we can.