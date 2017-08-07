Catholic World News

Kurdish leader urges Christian support for independence effort

August 07, 2017

Christians will be “protected at all levels” in an independent Kurdistan, the leader of a Kurdish independence movement in the Iraqi region has promised.

Masud Barzani, the president of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Republic, acknowledged the suffering of Christians who have lived for centuries in the Nineveh Plains region. He said that Christians, Kurds, and other minorities in the area “have shared and share still today, bad times and good times.” Their long-term goal, he said,s hould be “to walk toward independence.”

The Kurdish Republic has scheduled a referendum on independence, to be held in September. Barzani is clearly hoping for Christian support for the initiative.

