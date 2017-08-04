Catholic World News

‘Pope loves China,’ visiting prelate tells Beijing audience

August 04, 2017

“Pope Francis loves China and loves the people of China,” Bishop Marcelo Sanchez Sorondo told an audience in Beijing.

The comment by the president of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences was highlighted by government-controlled media outlets in China. The Beijing regime has been negotiating with the Vatican in an effort to resolve conflicts about the appointment of bishops and the freedom of the Church.

Archbishop Sanchez Sorondo was speaking at a conference on organ transplants. China has become a world leader in organ-transplant surgeries. Last year the Chinese government, bowing to international pressure, agreed to stop the practice of harvesting organs from prisoners who were condemned to death.

