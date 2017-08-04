Catholic World News

African archbishop will boycott Anglican conference, citing discord on homosexuality

August 04, 2017

The Anglican archbishop of Uganda has announced that he will not attend a conference of Anglican leaders in October, because of sharp disagreements on issues of sexuality.

Archbishop Stanley Ntagali left a meeting of Anglican primates last year, citing the same disagreements. He charged that Anglican leaders in the Western world, and particularly the US and Canada, had “torn the fabric of the Anglican communion” with their acceptances of homosexuality.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!