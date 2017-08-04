Catholic World News

Vatican to host another population-control panel

August 04, 2017

The Pontifical Academy of Sciences has announced plans for another conference on climate change, at which several noted proponents of population control will speak.

The conference on “Health of People, Health of Planet and Our Responsibility: Climate Change, Air Pollution and Health,” will be held in November at the Vatican. Archbishop Marcelo Sanchez Sorondo, the outspoken head of the Pontifical Academy, will chair the event.

The list of invited speakers includes several figures who are known for public support of abortion and aggressive family-planing campaigns.

