Cardinal calls on President Trump to fulfill promise to end HHS mandate

August 04, 2017

The president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops called upon President Donald Trump to fulfill his promises to end the HHS mandate.

“After meeting with President Trump in the Oval Office on May 4, I sat in the Rose Garden and listened as the president promised the Little Sisters of the Poor that their ‘long ordeal’ with the government’s contraceptive mandate ‘would soon be over,’” Cardinal Daniel DiNardo wrote in The Hill. “Yet here we are, nearly three months later, and the Health and Human Services (HHS) mandate still stands.”

The prelate added:

The president’s promises were not just in his speeches. The text of the executive order itself directs the secretary of Health and Human Services to “consider issuing amended regulations, consistent with applicable law, to address conscience-based objections to the preventive-care mandate.” Yet the onerous regulations that are still on the books have not been amended … The HHS mandate puts an unnecessary burden on religious freedom, a burden that the administration has the power to lift, a burden that the administration has promised to lift. And yet the burden has not been lifted. Mr. President, please lift this burden.

