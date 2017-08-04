Catholic World News

Report: Vatican closed 8 churches in Baghdad

August 04, 2017

International Christian Concern, an organization that advocates on behalf of persecuted Christians, reported that the Vatican recently ordered the closure of eight churches in Baghdad.

The churches were closed “in May of 2017, after nearly seven years of low or no attendance” as Catholics fled Iraq, the organization reported. “After the regional Catholic Church authority visited the churches, the Vatican decided that it was best to close the doors for good. While this makes logistical sense, it represents a symbolic defeat for the church in the capital of Iraq.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!