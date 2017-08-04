Catholic World News

Cardinal comments on book on reparative therapy

August 04, 2017

Writing on Twitter on August 1, Cardinal Wilfrid Napier of Durban, South Africa, described Reparative Therapy of Male Homosexuality: A New Clinical Approach by the late Joseph Nicolosi (1947-2017) as a “challenging book on a subject of great importance.”

The prelate drew attention to the writings of Sigmund Freud and other pioneers of psychiatry on the unnaturalness of homosexuality.

In recent week on Twitter, Cardinal Napier has also expressed support for Cardinal George Pell and Bishop Thomas Paprocki and has criticized the Supreme Court decisions Roe v. Wade (on abortion) and Obergefell v. Hodges (on same-sex marriage).

