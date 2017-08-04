Catholic World News

Maronite bishops call for global plan to bring Syrian refugees home

August 04, 2017

The bishops of the Maronite Catholic Church, an Eastern church in full communion with the Holy See, called for a global plan to repatriate Syrian refugees.

At least a million Syrians have fled to neighboring Lebanon, a nation of 6.1 million.

“Despite our solidarity with the refugees, the Lebanese hope that the process will be reconsidered in order to ensure a safe return in their own country by setting aside the various political positions that hinder the desired solutions,” said Cardinal Bechara Boutros al-Rahi, the Maronite patriarch, according to a Fides report.

