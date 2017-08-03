Catholic World News

Pope sends greetings, thanks to Knights of Columbus

August 03, 2017

Pope Francis has sent a message of greeting to leaders of the Knights of Columbus, who are meeting in St. Louis this week at their 135th annual convention.

In his message—conveyed in a telegram from Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State—the Pope offered thanks to the Knights of Columbus for the suppoprt that they have given to suffering Christians in the Middle East, and for their “unremitting efforts... to defend and promote the sanctity of marriage and the dignity and beauty of family life.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!