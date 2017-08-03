Catholic World News

Lebanese bishops urge plans to help Syrian refugees return

August 03, 2017

The Maronite Catholic bishops have called for a “global plan” to help refugees from Syria return to their homes, saying that their continued presence in Lebanon is straining that country’s resources.

Lebanon, a country of just over 6 million people, is now hosting more than 1 million refugees from Syria. The Maronite bishops, meeting under the leadership of Patriarch Bechara Boutros Rai, voiced their solidarity with the refugees, but said that a realistic plan is needed to allow their safe return to their native land.

