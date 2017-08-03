Catholic World News

Lebanese bishops urge plans to help Syrian refugees return

August 03, 2017

The Maronite Catholic bishops have called for a “global plan” to help refugees from Syria return to their homes, saying that their continued presence in Lebanon is straining that country’s resources.

Lebanon, a country of just over 6 million people, is now hosting more than 1 million refugees from Syria. The Maronite bishops, meeting under the leadership of Patriarch Bechara Boutros Rai, voiced their solidarity with the refugees, but said that a realistic plan is needed to allow their safe return to their native land.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Ordinary Time Workshop