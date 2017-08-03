Mexican priest, stabbed on altar in May, pronounced dead
A Mexican priest who was stabbed by an assailant after celebrating Mass at the Mexico City cathedral on May 15 is now considered brain-dead, the Mexico City archdiocese has announced.
Father José Miguel Machorro has shown signs of recovery from his wounds, and was moved out of an intensive-care unit at the end of June. But he suffered a reversal this week and was transferred back into intensive care.
On August 2 the archdiocese said that the director of the intensive-care unit had pronounced Father Machorro brain-deadh, “so one has to wait for the heart to stop beating.”
