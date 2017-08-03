Catholic World News

Jubilee year of Portiuncula indulgence concludes

August 03, 2017

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, traveled to the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary of the Angels in Assisi on August 2 to celebrate the closing Mass of the 800th anniversary of the “pardon of Assisi,” also known as the Portiuncula indulgence.

The jubilee year began in August 2016 with a Mass celebrated by Cardinal Gualterio Bassetti and a subsequent pilgrimage by Pope Francis.

On August 1, 1216, St. Francis, while experiencing a vision, asked God to grant an indulgence to all who visited the Portiuncula, a small church now located within the basilica. The following day, St. Francis spoke with Pope Honorius III, who approved the indulgence.

Subsequent popes have extended the indulgence, and today, Catholics who visit a cathedral or parish church on August 2 and recite an Our Father and the Creed may obtain a plenary indulgence (with the other usual conditions being met).

