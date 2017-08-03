Catholic World News

Philippine bishops launch anti-trafficking initiative

August 03, 2017

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines has announced the formation of an anti-human trafficking coalition.

The coalition, which is named Cnaht (Catholic Church Against Trafficking in Human Beings), “will be the bishop-led national body, which will have a representation in every diocese and, if possible, in every parish to curb the threat of trafficking in human beings,” a bishops’ conference staff member told AsiaNews.

