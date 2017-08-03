Catholic World News

Catholic organizations: be open to Venezuelans fleeing oppression

August 03, 2017

A coalition of over a dozen Catholic organizations and religious orders that serve migrants and refugees has called upon people and governments in Latin America to be open to Venezuelans who are fleeing the nation’s political repression and severe economic crisis.

The coalition, CLAMOR, warned on August 2 that some undocumented Venezuelan migrants are becoming victims of human trafficking and sexual slavery in other nations.

“We ask all men and women of goodwill, and especially Christians, to welcome our brothers and sisters in solidarity with us,” CLAMOR added.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!