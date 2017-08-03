Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper welcomes Jordanian vote on rape law

August 03, 2017

The lower house of Jordan’s parliament has voted to abolish a 1960 law allowing rapists to avoid prosecution if they marry their victims.

In an unsigned front-page article, L’Osservatore Romano welcomed the vote, calling it “significant step forward in the protection of the rights of women.”

The measure to abolish the 1960 law must still be approved by Jordan’s senate and king. King Abdullah II has stated that he approves of the law’s repeal.

