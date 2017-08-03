Catholic World News

Iranian Christian convert released from prison

August 03, 2017

Maryam Naghash Zargaran, an Iranian Muslim who converted to Christianity, has been released from a Tehran prison.

An Iranian judge had sentenced her for acts “in line with England and Occupied Palestine’s [Israel’s] anti-security agenda to spread Christianity in Iran in order to pervert Iranian society from Islam.”

During her prison sentence, she went on hunger strikes to protest being denied medical care, and her plight attracted international attention.

“For more than four years, Maryam Naghash Zargaran has suffered in an Iranian prison, falsely charged with ‘propagating against the Islamic regime and collusion intended to harm national security’,” Clifford May, a member of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom, said earlier this year. “The Iranian government must cease its targeting of Christians and release Maryam and other religious prisoners of conscience.”

