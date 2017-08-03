Catholic World News

USCCB: ‘strong opposition’ to RAISE Act

August 03, 2017

Bishop Joe Vásquez of Austin, chairman of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Migration, announced his strong opposition to the Reforming American Immigration for Strong Employment (RAISE) Act (S.354).

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), would limit the number of refugees admitted annually to the US to 50,000.

The bill would also restrict legal immigration by limiting the pool of family-sponsored immigrants to spouses and children. Current law allows for the sponsorship of other family members, such as parents and siblings.

“Had this discriminatory legislation been in place generations ago, many of the very people who built and defended this nation would have been excluded,” Bishop Vásquez said on August 2, adding:

The United States supports families and should not throw up obstacles to their unity. Unfortunately, the RAISE Act would have our nation turn its back on this long and storied tradition of welcoming families setting out to build a better life.



