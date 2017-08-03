Catholic World News

Asian Youth Day begins

August 03, 2017

Two thousand Catholic youth from across Asia gathered at a convention center in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, to take part in the 7th Asian Youth Day, an initiative of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences that first took place in 1999.

The theme of the five-day event, which began on August 2, is “Joyful Asian Youth! Living the Gospel in Multicultural Asia.”

Archbishop Ignatius Suharyo Hardjoatmodjo of Jakarta, president of the Catholics Bishops’ Conference of Indonesia, invited the youth to ask, “How do I assimilate God’s words and evangelical joy in my life? How can I draw inspiration from God’s Word? And finally, how can I apply the spirit of God’s words to my personal life? In short, what must we do morally, spiritually and socially to make our social life more and more dignified and humanized?”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!