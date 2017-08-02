Catholic World News

Malawi’s government praises Catholic media outlets

August 02, 2017

The government of Malawi welcomes the work of Catholic media outlets and will work cooperatively with them, the government’s information minister says.

Nicholas Dausi, a Catholic, encouraged Catholic media outlets to concentrate on positive messages. “We should not thrive on bad news or something that is defamatory to our colleagues,” he said. He urged Catholic broadcasters to use their work for the cause of evangelization.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!