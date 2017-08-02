Catholic World News

Pope meets with German soccer squad

August 02, 2017

Pope Francis met on August 2 with members of Borussia Mönchengladbach soccer squad.

The Pontiff thanked the powerful German squad for arranging occasional friendly games with a team made up of Vatican employees. He encouraged them to “be athletes for good and for peace.”

