First-ever Christian woman elected as mayor of Iraqi town

August 02, 2017

Lara Yussif Zara has been chosen as mayor of Algosh, a small town in Iraq’s Nineveh Plains region.

The unanimous selection of the city council, She is the first Christian woman ever to hold office as a mayor in Iraq. (A Muslim woman, Zekra Alwach, was elected mayor of Baghdad in 2015.)

