Date America’s founding from appearance of Our Lady of Guadalupe, suggests Archbishop Gomez

August 02, 2017

The founding of the Americas should be dated from the time of the appearance of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles said in an address to the Napa Institute.

“Guadalupe is the true ‘founding event’ in American history,” the archbishop said. “And that means it is the true founding even in the history of our country and in the history of all the other countries in North and South America.”

Archbishop Gomez said that with the “wave of holiness” that swept across the Americas after the Virgin’s appearance, it was evident that God’s plan for the Americas was “to begin a new civilization.” He reminded his audience how the faith spread quickly across the Americas, in a huge burst of evangelization, soon after the apparition. “We are all children of Guadalupe,” he concluded.

Archbishop Gomez encouraged his audience to recognize the “great mission to America” that was inspired by Our Lady of Guadalupe, and to understand that the mission is still continuing.

