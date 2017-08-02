Catholic World News

Patriarch sees youth festival as ‘restart’ of Church in Iraq

August 02, 2017

550 Chaldean Catholic youth gathered for a festival in Alqosh, a Christian town in northern Iraq that was on the border of ISIS territory during the height of its power.

Addressing the youth on July 27, Patriarch Louis Raphaël I Sako “expressed his joy for the participation in an event” and saw it as “a restart for indigenous Christian communities and for all Iraq after the years of the jihadist occupation,” the Fides news agency reported.

