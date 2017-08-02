Catholic World News

India: prelate calls for continued advocacy on behalf of dalits

August 02, 2017

An Indian archbishop called for continued advocacy on behalf of members of the lower dalit castes, formerly known as untouchables.

Archbishop Stanislaus Fernandes, SJ, the apostolic administrator of Baroda, told the National Council of Dalit Christians that as “atrocities occur against dalits and [members of] minorities are lynched, we must show them our solidarity.”

The prelate also called for greater legislative protection for dalit Christians.

“Although the ruling party in the central government is not in favor of granting dalit Christians scheduled status, we cannot give up,” he said.

