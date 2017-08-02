Catholic World News

Pontiff resumes general audiences, reflects on baptism as gate of hope

August 02, 2017

Resuming his Wednesday general audiences following a month-long hiatus, Pope Francis devoted his August 2 audience to baptism as the gate of hope.

“In our continuing catechesis on Christian hope, we now consider the sacrament of baptism as the gate to eternal life,” the Pope said to those gathered in the Paul VI Audience Hall (video).

“In the early Church, those about to be baptized made their profession of faith facing eastward, seeing the rising sun as a symbol of Christ,” the Pope continued. “Even if our modern world has lost contact with such cosmic imagery, this symbolism retains its power.”

The Pope went on to ask, “For what does it mean to be Christian, but to confess our faith in the light, a light that casts out gloom and darkness? In putting on Christ at baptism we become children of light.”

The Pontiff added:

This light gives us new hope, helps us to know God as Father, and enables us to recognize Jesus in the weakest and poorest. When we were baptized we received a candle that was lit from the Paschal Candle, as a sign of Christ’s victory over the darkness of sin and death. This is also a sign of the life of the Church: to be ablaze with this new light! As Christians, let us remind each other that we have been reborn as children of the light, and, faithful to our baptismal calling, let us share the new hope that Jesus brings.

