2.5 million Russians venerated St. Nicholas’ relics; patriarch thanks Pope

August 02, 2017

As the relics of St. Nicholas left Russia, the Moscow Patriarchate announced that over 2.5 million Russians venerated the relics during their nine weeks in Moscow and Saint Petersburg.

Russian Orthodox officials, led by Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, met on July 28 with a Catholic delegation, led by Cardinal Kurt Koch, the president of the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity.

“We did not think there would be so many people,” said Cardinal Koch. “It is an excellent sign that there is a living faith in people’s hearts.”

Patriarch Kirill expressed gratitude to Pope Francis for permitting the relics to leave Bari, Italy, for veneration in Russia.

