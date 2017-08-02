Catholic World News

Pope links Marian devotion, missionary spirit

August 02, 2017

In a message to a Brazilian Catholic youth gathering, Pope Francis linked Marian devotion with a missionary spirit.

“In the midst of daily uncertainties and insecurities and in the midst of the precariousness created by unjust situations, you have one certainty,” the Pope said to the youth, who had gathered at the national Marian shrine of Aparecida. “Mary is a sign of hope who will impel you with a great missionary drive.”

The Pope continued:

May she transform the ‘nets’ of your lives—nets of friendship, social networks, material and virtual nets—realities which are often divided, into something more meaningful. May they become communities! Missionary communities ‘going out into the world’! Communities which are light and leaven for a more just and fraternal society.

