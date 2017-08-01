Catholic World News

English bishop fears government’s anti-extremism policy could turn against Christians

August 01, 2017

A British government program designed to discourage religious extremism could affect Christians, the Catholic bishop of Shrewsbury warns.

“Britons now regard the claims of Christianity and even the person of Jesus Christ as representing extremism,” says Bishop Mark Davis. He cautions that Christianity itself “might become a focus of the government’s counter-extremism agenda.”

Citing polls that show a large minority of the country’s population look upon Christian faith as a form of extremism, Bishop Davis called for careful reflection on what extremism really means. He said:

There is a destructive extremism we ought to fear, one which seeks not only to deconstruct marriage and the family, but the very identity of the human person, which calls for medical experimentation with no reference to ethical boundaries, that decrees the unborn may live only to terms fixed by man, demands legal protections be removed from the sick and the aged.

