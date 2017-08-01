Catholic World News

Canadian cardinal would approve funeral after assisted suicide

August 01, 2017

Cardinal Gerald Lacroix of Quebec City has indicated that he would approve funerals for Catholics who opted for physician-assisted suicide.

Cardinal Lacroix, the primate of Canada, told America magazine that he might deny a funeral for someone who had been a public advocate of euthanasia. But he reasoned that an elderly individual might chose to end his life in a moment of weakness, perhaps under pressure. “So who are we to judge why they are like this?” he said.

The cardinal also remarked that the family of the deceased might have disapproved of the choice for suicide, and the family deserved consolation. “We accompany everybody,” he said.

