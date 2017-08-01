Catholic World News

Russian Orthodox catechism will embrace ecumenism

August 01, 2017

A new catechism for the Russian Orthodox Church willl defend ecumenism, responding to criticism from hard-line Orthodox leaders who reject ecumenical work as a danger to the integrity of their faith.

Ecumenical exchanges are “in complete agreement with the canonical rules” of the Orthodox faith, the draft of the Catechesis of the Russian Orthodox Church proclaims. The draft has not received final approval, but has been circulated for discussion with the authorization of Patriarch Kirill.

