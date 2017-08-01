Catholic World News

Venezuelan bishops reject ‘illegal’ vote, blame government for violence

August 01, 2017

The Catholic bishops of Venezuela have rejected as “illegal and invalid” the national ballot that was held July 30 to elect a new parliament.

The government of President Nicolas Maduro called the election to replace the National Assembly, which is controlled by the opposition party. The opposition boycotted the July 30 vote, and many other nations—including the US, Mexico, Colombia, Paraguay, Spain, Canada, and the United Kingdom—have indicated that they will not accept the results as valid.

President Maduro plans to install a new National Assembly that will rewrite Venezuela’s constitution, consolidating his power. Two weeks earlier, in another national vote organized by the current National Assembly, an overwhelming majority cast their ballots in opposition to a new constitution.

“The bishops are unanimous in their rejection of this new assembly,” said Cardinal Jorge Urosa Savino of Caracas. He explained that the results of the July 31 vote would not reflect the will of the people.

Cardinal Urosa also said that the Maduro government should be held accountable for the violence that caused at least 10 deaths during the election. “This is the responsibility of the president of the republic, the high command, and the ministers,” the cardinal said. “They will have to explain this to God.”

