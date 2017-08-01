Catholic World News

Hong Kong cardinal retires

August 01, 2017

Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Cardinal John Tong Hon, 78, from the pastoral governance of the Diocese of Hong Kong.

Cardinal Tong, who has served as bishop of Hong Kong since 2009, is succeeded by his coadjutor, Bishop Michael Yeung Ming-cheung, 70.

Ordained a priest of the Diocese of Hong Kong in 1978, Bishop Yeung was appointed auxiliary bishop in 2014 and coadjutor bishop in 2016.

With the retirement of Cardinal Tong, the diocese has two bishops emeriti who are cardinals. Cardinal Tong’s predecessor, Cardinal Joseph Zen Ze-kiun, is 85.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!