Justice Dept. argues Civil Rights Act does not bar discrimination on basis of sexual orientation

August 01, 2017

In a recent 36-page brief, the US Justice Department argued that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination in employment on the basis of sex, does not prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, on the other hand, has argued in the same case that discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation is a kind of sex discrimination.

Over the past year, federal courts have issued different rulings on the question.

