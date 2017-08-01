Catholic World News

US bishops’ conference grants nearly $6M to assist Church in Latin America, Haiti

August 01, 2017

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Subcommittee on the Church in Latin America recently granted nearly $4 million to 244 projects to assist the work of the Church in Latin America and the Caribbean. These grants are funded by a collection that is taken up in January in many dioceses.

The subcommittee granted additional funding of nearly $2 million for church reconstruction and other projects in Haiti in the wake of the devastating 2010 earthquake. These grants come from a special national collection that was taken up following the earthquake.

