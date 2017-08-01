Catholic World News

Novena for peaceful elections in Kenya

August 01, 2017

As Kenyans prepare to elect a president and members of the national assembly on August 8, the nation’s bishops invited the faithful to join them in a novena for peaceful elections.

“We appeal to the youth to restrain themselves from violence and instead be the agents of peace,” said Bishop Philip Anyolo, chairman of the episcopal conference. “We exhort them to uphold to the culture of peace and engage in activities of peacebuilding.”

