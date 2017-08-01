Catholic World News

Vatican official links evangelization, defense of life

August 01, 2017

The president of the Pontifical Council for the Promotion of New Evangelization said that the defense of human life and the new evangelization as inseparable.

Speaking in Manila on July 29, Archbishop Rino Fisichella referred to the push for birth control and drug-related murders in the Philippines.

“For us, life is important because life for us is a gift from the Lord,” he said during a press briefing at the University of Santo Tomas. “So we should defend and promote life.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!