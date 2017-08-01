Catholic World News

Catholic named to government post in Bangladesh

August 01, 2017

A Catholic woman has been named acting secretary of one of Bangladesh’s 31 cabinet ministries—the highest government position a Catholic has attained in the largely Muslim nation.

Cardinal Patrick D’Rozario of Dhaka welcomed Nomita Halder’s appointment as acting secretary of the Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry, describing it as “a matter of joy and honor to minority Christians in Bangladesh.”

“She has proved the notion that minorities can’t get top government posts is wrong,” the prelate told the Union of Catholic Asian News. “We had a state minister from the Christian community and now we have a secretary. It is not just a matter of joy, but also a great source of inspiration.”

Halder previously served as the prime minister’s personal secretary.

