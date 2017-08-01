Catholic World News

Pope’s August prayer intention: artists

August 01, 2017

Pope Francis’s prayer intention for August is for artists, that “artists of our time, through their ingenuity, may help everyone discover the beauty of creation.”

The Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (formerly known as the Apostleship of Prayer), an apostolate of the Society of Jesus entrusted with the monthly intentions, publishes a reflection based on the prayer intention, and will soon release a video in which Pope Francis discusses the intention.

