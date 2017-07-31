Catholic World News

Archbishop of Canterbury sees ‘infinitesimally small’ chance of Brexit by 2019

July 31, 2017

The leader of the Church of England has said that he sees only an “infinitesimally small” chance that the United Kingdom will complete the process of withdrawal from the European Union by March 2019.

Archbishop Justin Welby of Canterbury told a BBC radio audience that since Prime Minister Theresa May has lost her majority in Parliament, any vote in the House of Commons could precipitate a vote of confidence. Because the “Brexit” process will require many critical votes, he said, there is little likelihood that May could fulfill her promise to complete the process.

Archbishop Welby called for a bipartisan commission to weigh the Brexit question.

