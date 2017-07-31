Catholic World News

Brownback named ambassador for religious freedom

July 31, 2017

President Donald Trump has named Gov. Sam Brownback of Kansas as the Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom.

Brownback, who has signed religious-freedom legislation into law in Kansas, served as a congressman (1994-95) and US senator (1995-2011) before becoming governor. A convert to Catholicism, Brownback sponsored the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998, which created the ambassador-at-large position.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!