Priest murdered in Colombia

July 31, 2017

A Colombian priest was murdered in the town of Puerto Valdivia on July 27, the day of his 31st birthday.

Father Diomer Eliver Chavarría Pérez was a “son and brother at the service of evangelization” who was “sacrificed in the exercise of his mission,” according to Bishop Jorge Alberto Ossa Soto of Santa Rosa de Osos.

The Fides news agency reported that the cause of death is under investigation.

