Cardinal praises hospital’s ‘outstanding professionalism’ following Charlie Gard’s death

July 31, 2017

Following the death of Charlie Gard, Cardinal Vincent Nichols of Westminster offered his condolences to the baby’s family.

The cardinal also praised the hospital, which had waged a successful legal battles against the parents to prevent the child from receiving experimental treatment elsewhere and, in the end, to prevent the child from dying at home.

The prelate said:

I am deeply saddened by the news that little Charlie Gard has now died. I offer my sincere and profound condolences to his parents who have treasured him with such a strong and undiminished love. I assure them of my prayers and those of the Catholic community. We pray that our heavenly Father, who most certainly welcomes the soul of their beloved son into heaven, will comfort and strengthen them and all their family and friends. I also offer my support and sympathies to the staff of Great Ormond Street Hospital who have cared for Charlie during all these long months of his short life. Having visited the hospital recently, I know the unstinting and outstanding professionalism and resources offered to every young patient and family in this remarkable Hospital. They too will bear keenly the sorrow of the death of Charlie Gard. May he rest in peace.

