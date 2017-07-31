Catholic World News

‘Free our country from the clutches of Communism and socialism,’ Venezuela’s bishops tweet

July 31, 2017

Supporters of socialist strongman President Nicolás Maduro went to the polls on July 30 and approved an assembly to rewrite Venezuela’s constitution.

The opposition party, which holds a majority in the current national assembly, boycotted the vote, and the nation’s bishops denounced it as unconstitutional. The US and UK characterized the election as a sham, and Argentina, Colombia, Paraguay, and Mexico said they would not recognize the result.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, who served as apostolic nuncio to Venezuela before being named the Vatican’s Secretary of State, said before the vote that the Pope has tried “very hard” to find a “peaceful and democratic” solution to the nation’s crisis.

As the vote was taking place, Venezuela’s episcopal conference tweeted, “Most holy Virgin, Mother of Coromoto, heavenly patroness of Venezuela, free our country from the clutches of Communism and socialism.”

