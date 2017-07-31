Catholic World News

Search for Jesus, sacrifice for Him, Pope says at Sunday Angelus

July 31, 2017

The parables of the hidden treasure and the pearl of great price teach us the importance of searching for Jesus and sacrificing material possessions for Him, Pope Francis said in his July 30 Angelus address (video, Italian text).

“The attitude of search is the essential condition to find; it is necessary that the heart burn with the desire to reach the precious good, namely, the Kingdom of God that makes itself present in the person of Jesus,” the Pope said to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square. “He is the hidden treasure; He is the pearl of great value.”

“When the treasure and the pearl were discovered, when, that is, we have found the Lord, this discovery must not be left sterile, but we must sacrifice for it everything else,” the Pope continued. “It is not about showing contempt for the rest but of subordinating it to Jesus, putting Him in the first place.”

The Pope added:

Today we are exhorted to contemplate the joy of the farmer and of the merchant of the parables. It is the joy of every one of us when we discover the closeness and consoling presence of Jesus in our life—a presence that transforms the heart and opens us to the needs and the reception of brothers, especially the weakest.

