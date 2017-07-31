Catholic World News

Papal appeal against human trafficking

July 31, 2017

At the conclusion of his July 30 Angelus address, Pope Francis recalled that the United Nations designated the day as the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons.

“Each year, thousands of men, women and children are innocent victims of sexual and organ trafficking, and it seems we are so accustomed to seeing it as a normal thing,” the Pope said to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square. “This is ugly, it is cruel, it is criminal!”

Pope Francis added, “I would like to draw on everyone’s commitment to make this aberrant plague, a modern form of slavery, adequately countered. Let us pray together to the Virgin Mary to support the victims of trafficking and to convert the hearts of traffickers.”

