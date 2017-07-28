Catholic World News

Notorious abortionist speaks at Italian parish; protesters removed

July 28, 2017

Emma Bonino, an Italian leftist who boasts of having performed over 10,000 illegal abortions, was a featured speaker at a parish in Italy on January 26, while parishioners who protested her appearance were removed from the audience.

Bonino, who served briefly as Italy’s foreign minister, spoke about immigration at the church of San Defendente in San Rocco di Cossato. Her advocacy for immigrants and refugees prompted Pope Francis to praise her as one of the “greats” on the Italian political scene.

A leader of the country’s Radical Party, Bonino has campaigned for legalization of abortion, divorce, drug use, and homosexuality. She boasts of using a homemade device to perform abortions in the years before Italy legalized the procedure.

Dozens of protesters gathered outside the church to pray while Bonino spoke. Organizers closed the doors so that the prayers were not heard inside the church. One protester who interrupted the speech was escorted out by police.

The parish forum was sponsored by local officials of Caritas Italiana, the Catholic charitable agency.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!