Catholic World News

Charlie Gard dies

July 28, 2017

Charlie Gard died on July 28, shortly after he was moved into hospice care.

The 11-month-old boy, who suffered from a degenerative genetic problem, had been at the center of a five-month legal battle. His parents had sought to take him to the US for experimental treatment, while the Greater Ormond Street Hospital, where he was a patient, insisted that the treatment was unjustified. British courts sided with the hospital, denying the parents the right to seek special care.

After finally withdrawing their legal appeals, when they learned that the boy had suffered irreversible damage during the months of legal battling, the parents made a final plea for permission to bring Charlie home to die. That appeal, too, was denied.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!