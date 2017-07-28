Catholic World News

Filipino archbishop says government failing to curb illegal gambling

July 28, 2017

Archbishop Oscar Cruz, the former president of the Filipino bishops’ conference, has charged that the country’s government has failed to curb illegal gambling.

Archbishop Cruz, the retired head of the Lingayen-Dagupan archdiocese, said that President Rodrigo Duterte had not fulfilled a campaign promies to eliminate on illegal gambling. The head of the government office charged with control of gambling has agreed that the number of illegal gambling operations continues to grow, despite Duterte’s promise that police would crack down on illegal gambling.

